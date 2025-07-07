No Going Back On Single-Use Plastics Ban –Lagos Govt

The Lagos State G o v e r n m e n t (LASG) yesterday said it would continue with the single-use plastics ban enforcement to improve the state’s infrastructure and protect the environment.

The Commissioner For Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, said this yesterday while speaking with journalists after an inspection tour of the projects at Odo Iyalaro System 1 and other parts of the states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visits were conducted to assess the progress of the ongoing projects, particularly the Odo-Iyalaro System 1 project behind Sheraton Hotel in Lagos. Wahab said the response had been positive, with consistent advocacy and engagement efforts over 18 months contributing to its success.

“The response has been good because we have done the advocacy for 18 months, and the engagement has been very consistent. “We are also ramping up our advocacy on the radio and television,” he said.

Speaking on the inspection tour, he said the state government embarked on the tour to assess the ongoing projects in the vicinity.

He said: “It has been raining for the past few days, and then the feedback we are getting is very heartwarming, but that is not enough for us to now fold our hands.

“So, what we did this morning was to go do on the spot assessment for our projects. “Like four months ago, we went to Odo-Iyalaro System 1 behind Sheraton, one of the outlets for it. “Nothing was done then.

They had not even started, we just awarded it, and I am glad when we got there today, they have done like 45 to 46 per cent of the job. “They have done the tripasoda 25 meters that will discharge into the downstream, passing through under the new bridge.”