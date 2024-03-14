No Going Back On Quality Education – Fubara

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has expressed his readiness to improve the quality of education in the state, noting that schools will be driven with a curriculum that will equip school children to become competitive, innovative and self-reliant.

The governor, who made the pledge while inaugurating the Governing Council of Rivers State University at Government House on Wednesday, added that the state cannot grow without education. Fubara said: “There is a lot of noise everywhere: people asking what we are doing; that we are not focused, and that we don’t have direction.

“But I want to tell the world that we are focused and aware that we cannot grow if our energies are not channelled to education. Not just education, but purposeful education. “Education that is creative, education that gives you independence; we have left the era in the world when you speak too much grammar. We are in such times when it is what you can do with your hands.”