No Going Back On March 27 LP Convention, Abure Dares NLC

…Tells Ajero, ‘Resign and contest LP Chairmanship’

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Julius Abure has said there is no going back on the March 27 national convention of the party.

The Political Commission of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had in a press statement issued on Friday night, called for cancellation of the convention for lack of consultation.

The Congress also accused Abure of running a one-man administration of the Labour Party.

But in a statement issued on Saturday, the National Chairman said the party has “Consulted with our stakeholders and the consultation is ongoing and we will continue to consult until March 27, when the new leadership of the party will emerge.”

The statement which was signed by the National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, noted that the NLC had written several letters to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and to the party, on the need to conduct a national convention.

“In fact, the NLC has queried even the rationale behind the one-year extension which was graciously granted by the NEC in session in Asaba, which is in line with the party constitution,” he stated.

Abure argued that it was in the exercise of his power as the National Chairman, together with the National Secretary, that the convention was called following the decision of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party.

“It is therefore ironical for the same NLC which has been agitating for a convention to now be demanding the rationale for the call for a convention,” he added.

He wondered what the congress again wants, and called on the NLC President Joe Ajero to resign his position and contest the LP Chairmanship if he is interested.

Abure decried the “undue interference” of the NLC in the affairs of the party, stating that the Labour Party has a life of its own different from that of the NLC.

“In fact, the 1999 Constitution states clearly that once a political party is registered, it has a life of its own whereby it can run it’s own affairs without any interference.

“The Electoral Act and the constitution provide that no organisation can own any other organisation.

“The NLC as an organisation cannot claim the ownership of the Labour Party. The constitution of the party is clear that it is only those who subscribe to the party and those who are financial members of the party are the owners of the party and therefore can have a say on the affairs of the party,” Abure said.

He stated that the interference of the NLC on the party is choking, and accused the congress of pressurising the LP leadership not to give Alex Otti the LP governorship ticket for the 2023 general election on the ground that he was not workers’ friendly when he was a Chief Executive of a bank, and attempted to prevail on the leadership to upload a different candidate other than Senator Athan Achonu after he won the Imo state party primary.

Abure said NLC members and officials are not card-carrying members of the Labour Party, and stated that members of the congress are supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic (PDP) at the state level.

He denied that the Labour Party was in default of the court judgement reached with the NLC, noting that the agreement to call for a national convention is being implemented.

The National Chairman advised the NLC and its commission to focus on its statutory responsibilities of defending the workers and the workers’ rights.

“We hear about NLC talk about ethos and ethics of the Labour movement and the Labour Party, this is also an NLC that cannot call or sustain a strike for one or two days without calling it off.

“This is an NLC which cannot think of calling a protest and sustaining it in order to get the attention of the government for the interest of the workers,” he said.

Abure commended the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and its Political Commission for refusing to sign the press release with the NLC.