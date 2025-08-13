No Going Back On CBT Module For WASCCE, SSCE –FG

The Minister of Education Tunji Alausa yesterday insisted that the 2026 the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) would be computer based.

He made the declaration during an interaction with media executives. According to him, under the proposed arrangement, candidates for these two examinations will no longer be sitting for the tests in their schools but at designated Computer Based Test (CBT) centers

According to him, the tests administered by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council(NECO) respectively, have recorded unprecedented hitches in recent times.

Alausa said over the years, the examinations had been held in the candidates’ schools, with their teachers serving as invigilators.

The minister said this had resulted in the compromise of the tests. He said: “When we were in school, we studied and prepared for our examinations.

“But the pervasive cheating, the pervasive leakage of question papers today, is destroying our kids because even the kid who wants to study will not once he or she knows that the next student will cheat and get away with it.

They will not bother to read for the examination. “When you look at the cheating ecosystem, everybody is involved.

Students, teachers, parents, communities and even people printing the questions; there are no saints. “We can’t continue with the mess in these examinations. We will go to CBT next year.”