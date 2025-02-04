No Going Back On Agge Seaport, Says Diri

Share

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has restated his administration’s commitment towards actualising the deep seaport project at Agge in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state.

Diri gave the assurance yesterday when he received the Federal Government’s Joint Project Steering Committee and Project Delivery Team on the Agge Deep Seaport in Government House, Yenagoa.

The delegation led by the Senior Technical Adviser to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Prof. Busayo Fakinlede, presented the committee’s report and recommendations for the smooth takeoff of the project to the governor.

The Bayelsa helmsman said the project was conceptualised by his predecessor’s administration and that his government reviewed it and commenced negotiations on partnership with the immediate past administration at the federal level.

