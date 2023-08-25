No Ghanaian Artiste Is Bigger Than Asake – Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall singer, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., popularly known as Shatta Wale has said that no Ghanaian artist is bigger than Nigerian singer, Asake.

Shatta Wale made this statement on Wednesday, with Ghanian media personality, Serwaa Amihere, during a sponsored Twitter interview.

Shatta Wale said, “No Ghanaian artiste has even made it like Asake. Not even me.

“Nobody in this Ghanaian (music) industry has made what Asake has made. Let’s be realistic.”

The host interfered, “But you said you are the richest Ghanaian artiste and you haven’t even made it up to Asake’s level?”

Shatta Wale replied, “Why would I have to make it up to Asake’s level (before I would be the richest artiste in Ghana)? There is a Spanish artiste in Spain or Dominican Republic that is making money that we don’t know.”