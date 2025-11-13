No Genocide In Nigeria -AU Chief

The African Union chief has said there was no genocide in Nigeria’s volatile north after US President Donald Trump claimed that Christians were being slaughtered by jihadists and faced an “existential threat”.

Trump this month threatened to carry out an armed intervention in Nigeria, saying radical Islamists were killing “Christians in very large numbers”.

The US leader said Christianity was “facing an existential threat” in the West African nation, adding that if Nigeria does not stem the killings, the United States will attack and “it will be fast, vicious, and sweet”. Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, chair of the African Union Commission, told a press conference on Wednesday in New York that “there is no genocide in northern Nigeria”.

“The complexity of the situation in northern Nigeria should push us to think twice before making such statements,” he added. Youssouf said: “The first victims of Boko Haram (the most prominent jihadist group in the region) are Muslims, not Christians”. Nigeria, the continent’s most populous country with 230 million inhabitants, is divided roughly equally between a predominantly Christian south and a Mus- lim-majority north, reports AFP. It is the scene of numer- ous conflicts, including jihad- ist insurgencies, which kill both Christians and Muslims, often indiscriminately.

The Boko Haram jihadist insurgency, active since 2009, has killed more than 40,000 people and forced more than two million to flee their homes, according to UN figures. However, since Trump’s statement the Federal Government has gone into over- drive trying to change the narrative insisting that there is no genocide in the country.

The military has also stepped up its assault on the terrorists with many of them being killed or cap- tured. And in a related development, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has demanded the full and unedited airing of his recent interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, saying selective editing could distort Nigeria’s image and fuel “misleading narratives and allegations of religious persecution.”

In a post shared on X on Wednesday, Tuggar said he appeared on Piers Morgan’s flagship programme to offer a factual and balanced response to claims about religious freedoms in Nigeria. According to the minister, his submissions during the interview were supported by verifiable data, even if they did not align with certain preconceived opinions. He insisted that transparency required the broadcast of the entire exchange “exactly as recorded.”