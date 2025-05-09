No Fund Transfer From Kogi Govt, LGAs To American Int’l School Account, EFCC Witness Tells Court

Share

A witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Nicholas Ojehomon yesterday told the Federal High Court Abuja that neither the Kogi State Government nor any of its local government transferred any money to the bank account of the American international School in Abuja as school fees.

The 3rd prosecution witness in the alleged money laundering charges instituted by EFCC against the immediate past Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello also said that defendant’s name never appeared among the parents that paid school fees for their children.

During cross-examination by Yahaya Bello’s counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN) Ojehomon, an internal auditor at the American International School Abuja, after perusing the school’s bank account statement, insisted that there was no transfer bearing the name Yahaya Bello in the documents.

Justice Emeka Nwite had earlier rejected the EFCC’s objection to the admissibility of a judgment of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in the suit between Ali Bell and Incorporated Trustees of American International School.

Share