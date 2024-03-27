No Fuel Price Adjustment – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), has said there is no fuel pump price adjustment.

Rumours had been rife that the fuel pump price had been adjusted. A platform has even carried a story: Breaking: NNPC Ltd adjusts pump price nationwide, as fuel price crashes.

Now sells petrol at N560 and diesel at N920. It also had the purported price template of NNPC Ltd as petrol 580, diesel 920, kerosene 000 and LPG 000.

But Chief Corporate Communications Officer, of NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, in a statement on Wednesday titled: ‘NNPC Limited Clarifies Price Adjustment Rumours,’ said the rumour is false.

Soneye said: “The NNPC Limited wishes to clarify rumours suggesting a price adjustment for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) (fuel) and Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) at its retail stations nationwide.

“The company asserts that these reports are false and urges Nigerians to disregard them entirely.

“NNPC Ltd reaffirms its commitment to sustaining the current sufficiency in petroleum products supply across all its retail stations in the country.”