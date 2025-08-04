No Foul Play In Osun Travel Expenses – Adeleke’s Aide 

The Osun State Government has dismissed allegations of financial mismanagement over recent reports on the state’s travel and training expenses, insisting that the figures being circulated are transparent records of essential administrative activities across government agencies.

Speaking in a statement on Monday, Governor Ademola Adeleke’s Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, clarified that the travel expenses referenced in opposition-sponsored publications are part of the state’s annual budgetary provisions for training and capacity-building of public servants.

He stressed that the actual cost directly linked to the Governor’s official travels is negligible, noting that Governor Adeleke often funds his trips through the family’s private jet, including his current visit to the United States.

“The amount being misrepresented as travel costs for the Governor is, in fact, the combined expenditure for training, official trips, facility maintenance, and overheads across over 100 agencies, ministries, and parastatals within Osun State,” Rasheed explained.

He added that a large number of these training sessions and engagements were conducted in the first half of the year to avoid clashes with the anticipated pre-election activities leading up to the 2026 governorship elections.

Highlighting specific international engagements, Rasheed cited the Commonwealth Business Investment Conference, where Governor Adeleke led a delegation to explore partnerships in the creative sector and signed an MoU with ESG Management Services UK Ltd. for investment facilitation in agriculture, manufacturing, solid minerals, and other sectors.

He further mentioned sector-specific trips by officials from ministries of Commerce and Industry, Agriculture, Digital Economy, Climate Change, Water Resources, and Mining, among others, aimed at attracting investments and enhancing service delivery.

According to Rasheed, the current high exchange rate of the Naira significantly impacts the total expenditure on foreign engagements.

“The value of Naira is a key factor. What cost ₦400,000 a few years ago now requires ₦1.6 million for the same dollar equivalent. When placed in context, the expenditures under this administration are far more prudent than past governments despite the inflated exchange rate figures,” he said.

The Spokesperson also addressed concerns over expenses on cleaning, fumigation, and refreshments, clarifying that these costs cover extensive services across government offices, health facilities, schools, and state-owned institutions.

Rasheed emphasised that the figures being circulated were voluntarily published by the state government in line with its commitment to transparency and accountability.

“There are no smoking guns. Osun State Government has nothing to hide. We encourage citizens interested in detailed expenditure breakdowns to apply under the Freedom of Information Act,” he concluded.