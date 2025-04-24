No Feud Between Innoson, Soludo – Commissioner

Share

The Anambra State Government has dismissed claims from some quarters suggesting that the CEO of Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma, is in conflict with Governor Charles Soludo over the recent demolition of his Auto Show Plaza.

Chukwuma, for his part, has refrained from commenting on the issue, stating that he intends to meet with the governor before making any public statements.

“Well, I cannot grant any interview for now until I meet with the governor. Very soon we shall meet, and then we’ll take it from there,” he said.

According to the Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu Mefor, Governor Soludo’s administration has consistently promoted indigenous enterprises—evident in the governor’s decision to adopt Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) as the official vehicle fleet for government operations.

“The Soludo administration has continued to champion the cause of indigenous enterprises in words and in action, exemplified in Governor Soludo’s decision to make Innoson Vehicle Motor (IVM) his official fleet,” Mefor stated.

The demolition of the Innoson showroom was reportedly due to encroachment on the federal government’s right-of-way along the Nnewi-Ozubulu-Onitsha federal highway.

The government explained that the structure had been marked for removal in November 2024, following a stakeholders’ consultative meeting and a series of public announcements.

Officials further emphasized that the demolition complied with the Federal Highway Act of 1971, which defines the right-of-way as 45.72 meters from the centerline of any federal highway.

“We sympathize with all affected businesses and properties along the statutory right-of-way, but a government that has acted within the confines of the law, empathy, and compassion cannot be blackmailed by any individual or group to derail the ongoing development of the state for selfish reasons,” the statement read.

The government stressed that the demolition was not specifically targeted at Innoson Motors, noting that properties belonging to other prominent individuals, churches, and hundreds of others were also affected in the broader effort to revamp infrastructure across Anambra.

“Making Anambra livable and prosperous requires a state governed by law and order for everyone—not one where exceptions are made for the powerful,” the government added.

Further clarifying, Mefor noted that the Innoson property in question was registered under the name of one Mrs. Eucharia Alaru and marked as ASML/AOA/NW/L/066 for removal.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is essential to state that the Federal Government’s right-of-way is clearly defined by the Federal Highway Act of 1971 as the ground within 45.72 meters from the centerline of any federal highway in the nation.

“This rule is a prime safety measure intended to preserve human lives and ensure easy, unfettered vehicular movement.

“All of this was made manifestly clear to stakeholders at the meeting held on November 1, 2024, and was further communicated through public notices signed by the Commissioner for Works.”

He added that the demolition of the said building occurred more than four months after official notices were issued, including through the President-General of the Nnewi Town Union.

“It is, therefore, important to correct the deliberate misinformation being spread by paid content creators attempting to discredit the good work of the state government.

“Their narrative is false, untrue, and at best, mischievous—a political machination by a few to score cheap, selfish points.

“Those paid to spread falsehood deliberately refused to report that properties belonging to the first National Leader of APGA, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, his wife and current Minister, Iyom Bianca Ojukwu, as well as several churches and hundreds of other properties, were also demolished as part of the ongoing effort to rebuild Anambra.”

“Governor Soludo is driven by empathy for the people and will continue to ensure that nothing short of the public good—guided by overriding public interest—is done for the sake of posterity,” he said.

