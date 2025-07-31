No Federal Indictment On Baro Port Project Involving Oyetola, Oyebamiji – AMBO

The Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) Media Fronts has refuted reports alleging that the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, have been indicted in relation to the Baro Inland Port project.

In a statement issued on Monday, AMBO Media described the reports as “despicable fake news” aimed at misleading the public. The group clarified that no corruption allegation had been raised against the duo by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the Rehabilitation and Operationalisation of Baro Inland Port, contrary to speculations circulating on social media.

Describing the claims as the handiwork of “political jobbers” bent on tarnishing the image of both officials, AMBO Media emphasized that the Baro Inland Port project was commissioned in January 2019 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, years before Oyetola and Oyebamiji assumed their current offices.

“They have no link whatsoever to the contract process of the project as being mischievously portrayed,” the statement read.

The media front noted that Oyebamiji honoured an invitation by the House Committee on July 29, 2025, where he presented a detailed report on the port’s history and status. He traced the port’s evolution from its establishment in 1908 under the colonial administration of Lord Fredrick Lugard, through its development by the Tafawa Balewa administration in 1953, to its commissioning in 2019.

Oyebamiji explained that the port’s current inactivity stems from infrastructural deficits, not mismanagement or corruption. He identified the lack of connectivity along the Baro-Minna-Zaria-Kano rail corridor and the poor condition of access roads in Kogi State as major obstacles to the port’s functionality.

He called on lawmakers to support efforts to rehabilitate the necessary transport infrastructure to enable the port’s full operationalisation. Members of the committee reportedly commended Oyebamiji’s comprehensive presentation and pledged to engage relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Works and the Nigerian Railway Corporation, to address the challenges.

AMBO Media described the session as a “fact-finding and problem-solving” engagement, which, it said, had been twisted into a baseless corruption narrative by fake news peddlers. “Would a committee hunting for corrupt officials praise their presentation and invite them for an on-the-spot assessment of the port?” the group asked.

The statement further alleged that certain political figures were behind the smear campaign in a bid to diminish Oyebamiji’s growing popularity in Osun State ahead of the 2026 governorship election. It claimed the attacks were part of a ploy to divert attention from ongoing investigations into alleged financial misconduct involving some of the accusers’ sponsors.

“The people of Osun know the truth and will not be swayed by these malicious attempts. They are aware of Oyebamiji’s integrity, his professional excellence in banking and public finance, and his proven track record of service delivery,” the group stated.

Reaffirming its commitment to the AMBO 2026 project, the group insisted that no amount of blackmail would derail Oyebamiji’s vision to provide competent and people-oriented leadership in Osun State.