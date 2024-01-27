No Federal Agency Will Be Relocated To Any Part, FG Assures Nigerians

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that no federal agency will be relocated from Abuja to any part of the country.

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima who disclosed this at the 10th Ahmadu Bello Memorial lecture, held at the Multipurpose Hall of the Government House, Maiduguri said “There is no truth that the federal government wants to relocate federal agency from Abuja to any part of the nation”.

Represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed ” this administration will not marginalize any part of the country”.

The Vice President said the north has had a lot of blood shade and appealed to the leaders to mediate and find a lasting solution to the security challenges facing the nation.

He assured that the Federal Government any resolution in achieving lasting peace and bringing sustainable development across the country.

In his paper presentation, the Guest Speaker, Prof.Tijjani Bande said for the North and Nigeria to achieve peace and sustainable development, the region must address mistrust through peacebuilding, quality education, building infrastructures civil service reform, and creating credible media to support the drive.

Prof. Bande who is also the Nigerian Representative to the United Nations, suggested that Nigerians must work together to enhance mutual. trust, address the issues of citizenship and indigineship monumental corruption, and rebuild professional civil service among others.

” The tasks before us, are as critical and urgent, as they are difficult and necessary, we must get off the easy position of nearly lamenting our seemingly paramount state conflict and less than optimal performance This we do for ourselves for posterity. Every one of us has a role to play”, he added

Earlier, in n his remarks, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State said good governance is the bedrock of tackling banditry, insurgency, kidnapping, and other security challenges facing the nation.

He said, “The Borno state government in its modest way in n tackling insecurity through good governance was committed to the reconstruction of houses, hospitals, schools, resettlement, and support to the military in the fight against insurgency.”.

Zulum said for meaningful development to take place, corruption must be fought to stand still, as corruption has affected all devoted lives, stressing that with corruption, Nigeria cannot get it right.

He said that north and Nigeria need to have it right, leaders have ensured good governance, stressing that the money sunk in organising the annual lecture will take our over 1,000 Nigerians from poverty

Also speaking, the chairman of the occasion and chairman Northern Governors Forum, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya said the north should not be afraid of restructuring and resource control, as the region has the human resources, mineral resources, and cast land.

” North should not fair of restructuring and resources control, we have the human, mineral and the land. North has the land for agriculture, and manpower to ok develop. If oil can be found in Chad and Niger Republics, nothing is stopping Nigeria from getting oil” Inuwa said.

He assured the Amadu Bello foundation of their supporters Sayo in ng that ” ai had enough of the talks, it is time to o work the talk.”

In his remarks, the Governor of Niger state, Mohammed Bago said agriculture used to be the bedrock of the Northern economy but with the discovery of oil the region abandoned farming adding that for the region to progress, the north have go back to agriculture.

He said one of the factors fueling insecurity is ungoverned and uncultivated land, stressing that as leaders they have to give emphasis to agriculture and good governance.

Governor Yahaya said governors of the region are looking at the practical ways of implementing the recommendations. Of the foundation towards lasting peace and sustainable development.