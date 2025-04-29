No Fear Of AI Takeover At NSITF, Staff Are Fully Trained – Emeordi

Share

The Regional Manager of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Ibadan, Mrs. Toyin Emeordi, has said that the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) does not pose a threat to the jobs of the agency’s employees.

She noted that staff have been adequately trained to harness the new technology to their advantage.

Emeordi made the remark during the commemoration of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, held on Monday at the NSITF Ibadan Zonal Office.

The event focused on promoting safety in the workplace while embracing the use of AI.

“We are not afraid of AI taking over our jobs because all workers in NSITF are AI-compliant,” she said.

“We all know that AI is the trend now. Most of our operations at NSITF are computerized, and all our staff are computer literate. With the support of our MD and management team, NSITF is moving to greater heights.”

When asked to assess NSITF’s performance in delivering its compensation scheme, Emeordi rated the agency highly, citing numerous successes in supporting both employees and employers.

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Olowokere Sunday, Principal Manager and Head of the Safety Unit at the Ibadan office, urged NSITF workers to prioritize safety.

“All employees should adhere to safety regulations because their lives are more important than their jobs,” he said.

“To avoid becoming liabilities to themselves, their families, their workplaces, and the nation, they must take workplace safety seriously.”

On the responsibilities of NSITF to employees and employers, he affirmed Emeordi’s position, noting: “Many people have benefited from NSITF. We support active employees, provide medical refunds to employers, pay disability benefits based on the extent of injury, and offer death benefits to the families of deceased employees.”

A major highlight of the event was a street walk by all staff and leadership of the NSITF Ibadan office to raise public awareness and promote physical fitness.

