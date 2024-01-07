No Fake Professors On UNILORIN’s Nominal Roll – Management

The management of the University of Ilorin has stated that none of the persons on the list of 100 fake professors in some universities in the country as purportedly uncovered by the National Universities Commission (NUC) is on the University’s nominal roll, nor had any of them ever had any dealing with the University of Ilorin at any time or in any guise.

A statement by the Director, Corporate Affairs of the University, Kunle Akogun, said: “Even though the NUC has dissociated itself from the list that first surfaced in December 2019, we deem it expedient to categorically disown the 11 so-called professors listed against the University of Ilorin in the recently exhumed report.

“None of the persons on the list is on our University’s nominal roll, nor had any of them ever had any dealing with the University of Ilorin at any time or in any guise.

“This clarification is necessary to assure our esteemed stakeholders that UNILORIN’s well-heeled reputation for high integrity and strict adherence to best global practices in everything we do, especially on issues of staff promotion, remains unsoiled and it can never be compromised.

“We view the trending report as another antic of purveyors of fake news and mischief makers, and they should be rightly ignored.”