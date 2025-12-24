No Faction In PDP, Party Leadership Insists

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reiterated that, both in law and in fact, there is no faction within the party, insisting that its legitimately elected leadership remains intact and constitutionally recognised.

The party made this assertion in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong in response to a recent letter by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in which the commission cited judgments of the Federal High Court as the reason for its inability to recognise and upload the details of the PDP’s leadership elected at the party’s national convention in Ibadan.

According to the PDP, the judgments referenced by INEC have already been appealed, with applications for stay of execution duly filed, noting that the Court of Appeal is expected to hear and determine the matters soon.

While awaiting the outcome of the appellate process, the party said it was important to clarify that INEC monitored and actively participated in the National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings where the convention date and venue were unanimously agreed.

It added that INEC was also formally notified of the convention, a fact the party alleged the commission has failed to fully disclose in court proceedings relating to the matter.

The PDP further stated that INEC duly monitored the party’s governorship primaries in Ekiti and Osun states, with all official communications emanating from the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN.

While acknowledging what it described as intense pressure on the electoral umpire, the party reminded INEC that its primary constitutional obligation is to the Nigerian people and the protection of democratic principles.

The party also urged INEC to be guided by recent Supreme Court judgments, particularly the ruling in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) case delivered last week, which reaffirmed that the commission has no authority to interfere in the internal leadership affairs of political parties.

It maintained that all legitimate organs and administrative structures of the PDP remain under the control of the Turaki-led NWC, stressing that within the past month, the Board of Trustees, PDP Governors’ Forum, state chairmen, National Assembly caucuses, former governors, former ministers and other major stakeholder groups have all met with and acknowledged the current party leadership.

The PDP argued that democracy is anchored on majority rule and insisted that a small group aligned with former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and Senator Samuel Anyanwu cannot be validly described as a faction of the party.

The party further criticised INEC for what it described as hypocrisy and consistent bias in its handling of the matter, alleging that the commission failed to file key documents in its possession during court proceedings, thereby aiding efforts to undermine the PDP and weaken democratic institutions.

It questioned the rationale behind what it termed a “contrived” meeting held by INEC last Friday, despite the matter being before the courts, suggesting that the move was intended to create a false narrative of factionalisation to justify the commission’s actions and inactions.

The PDP called on Nigerians, particularly its members nationwide, to remain calm, resolute and steadfast in their support for the party’s ongoing rebirth and repositioning efforts ahead of future elections.