No Faction In Benue PDP – Ortom

The immediate past Governor of Benue State and leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the State, Samuel Ortom, has reiterated that there is no division in the State chapter of the party.

Ortom made this statement when Abdulrahman Mohammed, a candidate for the position of PDP Zonal Chairman for the North Central Zone in the forthcoming Zonal Congress of the party, paid him a visit to solicit his fatherly blessings to contest for the position.

The former Governor emphasized that, as far as the PDP in Benue State is concerned, Ezekiel Adaji is the party’s Chairman in the State, having been unanimously elected by the state congress.

He further said that any person or group of persons parading themselves outside the Adaji-led PDP “are impostors who should be arrested by security agencies.”

Regarding his expectations from the forthcoming North Central Zonal Congress of the party, which is scheduled to take place in Jos, Plateau State, Ortom expressed confidence that the congress would be transparent, free, and fair.

He added that the PDP is a party known for its respect for the rule of law and due process.

Earlier, Abdulrahman, the aspirant for the party’s Zonal Chairmanship position, credited Chief Ortom’s leadership during his tenure as governor of Benue State and as Leader of the party in the North Central Zone for enabling him to become the Deputy National Auditor of the PDP.

He promised to elevate the party at the Zonal level if elected.

The candidate, along with the entire FCT chapter of the party, led by its Chairman, Ismaila Mohammed Dogara, took the opportunity to condole Ortom over the death of his immediate younger brother, Bernard Ortom.

Accompanying the former governor to receive the delegation were Micheal Gusa, Dr. Sarwuan Tarnnongo, James Anbua, Terver Akase, Joseph Odaudu, Abrahams Kwaghngu, and Adzer Abya.

Others present included Paul Hemba (Rtd), Azua Ashongo, Abraham Waroh, Patrick Modom, Clement Mue, and Frank Kyungun.

