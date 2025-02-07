No Explosion At WRPC, Routine Maintenance In Progress – NNPC Ltd

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said that there was no explosion at the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC).

It added that any reports suggesting otherwise are completely false.

These were contained in a statement on Friday by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi O. Soneye.

He said: “NNPC Ltd wishes to clarify that there was no explosion at the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC). Any reports suggesting otherwise are completely false.

“On January 25, 2025, operations at WRPC Area 1 were intentionally curtailed to carry out necessary intervention works on select equipment, including field instruments that were impacting sustainable and steady operations.

“These intervention works are essential to ensure the production of on-specification finished and intermediate products, particularly Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Kerosene (Kero).”

He added: “The routine maintenance is progressing as planned, and Area 1 will be back in operation within the next few days. Despite ongoing interventions, over the past 11 days, AGO loading has been maintained at an average of eight trucks per day, with a sufficient supply available to sustain ongoing truck load-out operations.

“NNPC Ltd remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted product supply and appreciates the patience and cooperation of all stakeholders as it

completes these essential maintenance activities.”

Share

Please follow and like us: