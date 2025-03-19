New Telegraph

March 19, 2025
March 19, 2025
No Explosion At PHRC, NNPCL Clarifies

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has refuted reports of an explosion at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) in Rivers State.

The company clarified that what occurred was a flare incident, which has since been fully contained.

These were contained in a statement on Wednesday by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi O. Soneye.

He added: “There is no danger or health hazard to staff, the surrounding communities, or the environment.

“NNPC Ltd. urges the media and the public to disregard any reports suggesting an explosion at the refinery, as they are entirely false.”

