No Exemptions On US Steel, Aluminum Tariffs – Trump

President Donald Trump of the United States (US), has ruled out any exemptions on steel and aluminum tariffs, insisting that his administration will enforce the trade measures without exception.

New Telegraph recalls that President Trump had last month, increased tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to a flat 25%, a move that has sparked concerns of an escalating trade war.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, the US president reaffirmed his stance, saying reciprocal tariffs would be imposed on America’s trading partners, alongside additional duties on the automobile sector.

“In certain cases, they both charge us, and we charge them. Then, in addition to that, on autos, on steel, on aluminum, we’re going to have some additional,” Trump said.

He further disclosed that these reciprocal and sectoral tariffs will take effect from April 2, as part of efforts to bolster the US industry.

Trump, a Republican, has previously maintained that both allies and rivals of the US would be subject to the new tariffs as part of his administration’s broader trade strategy.

The move is expected to have significant implications for global trade, with several countries already expressing concerns over its potential impact.

