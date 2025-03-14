No Excuses, Beat Rwanda, Zimbabwe To Reactivate W’Cup Hopes, Senate Tells Eagles

Share

The Nigerian Senate has thrown its full support behind the Super Eagles, urging them to secure maximum points in their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, emphasised the importance of these matches, stressing that Nigeria cannot afford any excuses.

Ningi stated that the Senate had instructed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to do everything possible to secure the World Cup ticket.

“When the NFF leadership appeared before the Senate, we made it clear that these matches must be won,” he told BSN Sports.

“I am personally worried about our chances of qualifying, and I know missing the World Cup will be tough on Nigerians. We must win these two games first to stay in the race.” Ningi added that all stakeholders must work together to ensure victory.

