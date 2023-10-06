No Evidence Naira Marley, Sam Larry Involve In Mohbad’s Death – Lagos Police

CP Idowu Owohunwa, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command has claimed that there is no evidence linking Marlian Music boss, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry to the tragic demise of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

CP Owohunwa made this known on Friday, October 6, 2023, while speaking at a press conference held in the command headquarters in Ikeja,

He said that thorough investigations have determined that both Naira Marley and Sam Larry were not present in Nigeria at the time of Mohbad’s unfortunate demise.

Speaking further, he acknowledged that Sam Larry did engage in physical altercations with Mohbad prior to the singer’s death.

He, however, noted that Sam Larry had confessed to physically confronting Mohbad over a dispute involving a significant sum of N2 million, which the deceased had allegedly received for his mother’s burial expenses but failed to deliver on his performance commitment during the event.

The Commissioner said, There is evidence that Naira Marley and Sam Larry have nothing to do with Mohbad’s death. “Documentary evidence shows that both Naira Marley and Sam Larry were not in the country during the singer’s death. “However, there is electronic evidence that Sam Larry bullied the singer, he admitted. “Sam Larry admitted to physical assisting of Mohbad over the two million naira the singer collected for his mother’s burial but failed to perform during the event.”