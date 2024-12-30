No Evidence N180m Is Missing From VeryDarkMan’s NGO Account – Deeone

Share

Nigerian Comedian, Deeone has claimed that there’s no evidence that N180 million is indeed missing from social media critic, Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman’s NGO account.

New Telegraph recalls that on Friday, December 27th, Verydarkman claimed that his NGO account was hacked and N180m was stolen, which caused a lot of controversy on social media.

However, a few days later, Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane came online to claim that it was a prank.

Reacting to the development, Deeone took to social media page to reveal that he had thoroughly investigated the issue and found out that the money isn’t missing as claimed.

He urged Nigerians to check on Verydarkman over his sudden unusual behaviour of ‘pranking’ people about the money, opining that there might be something strange happening to him.

He said: “Check on Verydarkman. Something is happening to him; that boy has changed. Verydarkman wey I know no go come outside they prank Nigerians say them don thief one money…,”

Reaction trailing this post:

jasperluxuryhomes said: “Did this bro donate somebody should tell him if his money is there even Don Jazzy who gave 100m not saying anything ”

jhany_manny wrote: “VDM wey he does wetin he does so e go fit see how una go react and yes una no get the sense”

_burdizzo remarked: “The fact that grown-ups set ring lights and camera phones and start discussing someone’s business with strong opinions still baffles me”

d_flowergirlje wrote: “I remember when someone said Deone’s head looks like Rollon ”

Watch the video below:

