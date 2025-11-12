No Ethnic Nationality Will Be Neglected Under My Watch – Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has assured that no ethnic nationality in the state would be left behind under his administration, reaffirming his commitment to inclusive governance, peace, and even development across all communities.

Governor Oborevwori gave the assurance on Wednesday at Obotebe I community, during the 20th coronation anniversary celebration of the Ebenanaowei of Ogulagha Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Capt. King Joseph Timiyan, PhD, Torububou I, in the Burutu Local Government Area of the state.

Congratulating the monarch, who is the Chairman of the Delta Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum, on the milestone, the Governor described the event as “a historic celebration of two decades of visionary and dignified leadership,” noting that the Ogulagha Kingdom had witnessed renewed cohesion, cultural pride, and stronger engagement in governance under the King’s stewardship.

“Two decades on the throne represent not merely the passage of time, but the steady consolidation of vision, stability, and progress. Your Majesty has carried the responsibility of leadership with grace and dignity matched by a profound sense of duty to your people,” Oborevwori said.

The Governor commended the monarch for his consistent advocacy for equity and fairness in matters affecting oil-producing communities, acknowledging that such dedication had strengthened the bond between traditional authority and modern governance in the region.

Describing Ogulagha as one of the most productive oil-bearing communities in the Niger Delta, Oborevwori stressed that his government recognized the vital role of the area in the state’s economy and remained committed to addressing the needs of riverine and rural communities.

“Ogulagha Kingdom and other Ijaw communities are key to Delta’s prosperity. The government cannot overlook their contributions. Under my watch, no ethnic nationality will be neglected. Every group will be carried along in our development plans,” he assured.

The Governor, who recalled his previous engagements with the monarch and his people, said he had visited the community thrice since assuming office, describing the gesture as a reflection of his inclusive leadership style.

He lauded Torububou I for his integrity and forthrightness, recalling the monarch’s support during the 2023 general elections.

“This is not just an official visit; it’s personal. I know this man. He is courageous and speaks the truth always. During the last elections, he stood firm and supported me, and I will never forget that. God will continue to bless you,” the Governor said.

Oborevwori emphasized that his administration’s development philosophy transcends urban projects and prioritises communities that contribute to national wealth.

“Governance is not about building flyovers or roads only in the cities while neglecting the areas that produce the oil. That kind of neglect creates unrest. I am happy that since I became governor, we have had no crisis or attacks on oil installations. This is because we maintain a good working relationship with all communities,” he added.

“Delta is one state in Nigeria today where no contractor is being owed, and we have not borrowed a dime. That shows good governance and fiscal discipline,” he stressed.

Governor Oborevwori also underscored the importance of maintaining peace and aligning with the Federal Government for the benefit of Deltans.

“Peace is the only foundation for development. That is why we are working closely with the Federal Government. Mr President loves Delta State, and our cooperation with the centre ensures that we attract more development,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the people of the Ogulagha Kingdom for their loyalty, hospitality, and commitment to peace and progress.

“As we celebrate your 20th coronation anniversary, I pray that your reign continues to bring unity, prosperity, and development to the Ogulagha Kingdom and the entire Ijaw nation. Delta State will continue to stand by you,” Oborevwori concluded.