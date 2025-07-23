No Escape Route For Criminals Fleeing Nigeria – Immigration

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Comptroller in Lagos Aliyu Akadri yesterday warned criminals trying to flee the country that there is no escape route as the service remains prepared for them.

Akadri, gave the warning during a visit to the Commissioner of Police Olohundare Jimoh at the command headquarters in Ikeja.

According to him, the Federal Government has provided the NIS with sophisticated gadgets and equipment to monitor movements in and out of the country.

He said: “Once we get an order from the court that a criminal is wanted or they are looking for a person, we remain at alert.

“The government has assisted us in so many ways by making our job very easy, there is no way a criminal can sneak out of the country now that we have acquired some new security gadgets.

“Any criminal that plans to flee the country should better have a rethink because he/she will surely be apprehended, even If they take an illegal route. ”