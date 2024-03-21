‘No Escape’ for Bank Clients Who Profited From Glitch

The head of Ethiopia’s biggest commercial bank has told the BBC that customers who withdrew more money than was in their accounts because of a glitch cannot “escape” the law. Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) customers rushed to take out money, or transfer it to other accounts.

It took several hours for the state-owned bank to freeze transactions. Those who do not return money that is not theirs will be prosecuted, warned CBE President Abe Sano. In an interview with the BBC’s Newsday programme yesterday, he said the bank would take legal action against those who do not give back the funds by the end of the week.

“There is no way that they can escape because they are digital [transactions] and they are our customers. We know them. They are traceable and they are legally accountable for what they did,” he said. A CBE employee told the BBC it was harder to find money transferred to other banks than to trace sums moved to another CBE account. Abe said the bank was already in the process of reporting customers to the police.