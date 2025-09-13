No Entry For Foreigners Who Glorify Kirk’s Killing – US

The United States has declared that foreigners who celebrate or justify the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk will be denied entry into the country.

US Ambassador-at-Large Christopher Landau made the announcement on Thursday, stressing that glorifying violence or hatred poses a threat to American security and values

In a statement posted on his official X account, Landau expressed disgust at social media users outside the U.S. who have celebrated or justified the killing of the Turning Point USA founder, who was shot dead earlier this week.

“In light of yesterday’s horrific assassination of a leading political figure, I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country.

“I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action,” Landau wrote.

The Deputy Secretary of State further urged Americans to report such online content for review:

“Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDept can protect the American people.”

Kirk, 31, a close ally of President Donald Trump and a rising conservative figure, was assassinated during a public speaking engagement.

His death is being mourned across the Republican Party, with President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other political leaders paying tribute to his legacy.

The assassination has also ignited polarized online reactions, with an outpouring of grief from supporters but also disturbing celebratory messages from some corners of the internet.

Landau’s statement marks the Trump’s administration’s strongest response yet to online glorification of political violence by non-U.S. citizens.

Landau’s directive signals a potential tightening of U.S. visa and entry policies, where foreigners found promoting or celebrating violent extremism online could face visa denials, travel restrictions, or deportation measures.