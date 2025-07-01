No End To Teachers, FCTA Face-Off Over Non-Payment Of Salary Arrears

…union, NLC, NGOs plan mass solidarity protest

This is a sabotage as money has been released to Area Councils as allowed –Minister

Consequences of these incessant strikes might not be felt now –Stakeholders

STRIKE For public primary school teachers in the FCT, there seems to be no relief over the dilemma of non-payment of their seven-month salary and other demands, leading to over three months’ strike and closure of schools, REGINA OTOKPA examines the situation

These are not the best of times for teachers and pupils in public primary schools in the Federal Capital Territory, as there seems no respite for the teachers over the non-payment of their accumulated arrears of salaries and other emoluments, running to several months.

With this development, the aggrieved teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)-owned primary schools have since April; shut the classroom doors against the pupils as they stayed away from the classrooms over the contentious non-payment of their seven-month salary, entitlements, and lack of respect for agreements reached, among other demands.

Faced with the current realities over the prolonged crisis, which has resulted in the closure of the public primary school system following the indefinite strike declared by the teachers, various stakeholders are angling for a mass solidarity protest any moment from now that will shut down the entire FCT. With a tray of freshly cooked groundnuts on her head, the look on her face showed and a weak smiles on her lips, typifying that of consternation and apprehension for a bleak future.

That is the plight of Joy Sasetu, a 14-year-old Primary Five pupil of Government Model Primary School, Kubwa, as she hawked fresh groundnuts that hot afternoon in order to fend for the family following the closure of her school and other primary school in the FCT since four months ago due to the industrial dispute resulting in the teachers’ job boycott over non-payment of their salary.

“A cup is N200 and three cups for N500,” Joy who has been hawking along the streets said; as she put her groundnut tray down to sell to our Correspondent.

She further stated: “I hawk groundnuts every year, but that is usually in July when schools are closed for the long holiday, and I used to hawk with my other siblings. “But, that was before, as I am now a bit bigger and older; I can walk on my own and we hawk separately so that we can sell more.

“Sadly, I am hawking now because our teachers are on strike and our schools are closed since the government did not pay our teachers’ salaries,” she told our reporter. Asked if she really missed school; Joy simply replied ‘Yes’ in a low tone, as she fiddled with the groundnuts that she measured and poured into a black nylon.

Unfortunately, Joy is not alone in this predicament, as many other public primary school pupils in the Federal Capital Territory, rather than be in school for the session to learn and acquire education with unfettered access, are at home either playing, roaming the streets, engage in hawking or other menial jobs following the closure of their schools for over three months.

We will surely end up breeding a future illiterate population of touts, riffraffs, drug addicts and Yahoo boys and girls …

In fact, the children have been idle at home since March due to the negligence and insensitivity of the concerned education authorities, despite the promise by the FCT Minister, Nyesome Wike about three weeks ago to resolve the crisis and ensure that the pupils return to school.

But, despite the repeated promises, which have not been fulfilled, the teachers have remained at home and vowed not to return to school until their demands are met.

Strike

The aggrieved teachers have been on strike since March 2025, over the failure and refusal of the Chairmen of the six Area Councils of the FCT – Bwari, Kuje, Abaji, Gwagwalada Kwali and Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Chairmen to pay the N70,000 new minimum wage and other arrears owed the teachers.

Although it was learnt that the Area Councils commenced payment of the new National Wage in April, it didn’t pacify the teachers, who insisted on payment of their salary arrears, which according to them, had accumulated to seven months.

Grievances

Recall that in the past few years, teachers in the FCT public schools have always raised concerns about government’s neglect and insensitivity towards the provision of education, and learning outcomes in their schools.

Apart from non-payment of their salary arrears, other grouse of the teachers, as listed by them, include non-implementation of a 40 per cent peculiar allowance, payment of 25 months arrears of the 2019 approved National Minimum Wage and salary increase implementation, demand for N35,000 wage award, annual salary increments, payment of promotion arrears and upgrade of teachers underemployed since 2018.

Stakeholders

Speaking about the development, a teacher and official of the FCT wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), who insisted she was not authorised to speak to press on the matter and declined to mention her name and school, said they never envisioned that the issue regarding their unpaid salaries entitlements and the demand for a conductive working conditions and environment would continue to drag this far.

Though one of the union leaders declined to speak officially on the issue, the NUT stated that the union is more concerned about negotiations for the pupils’ future, expressing regrets that the union however finds the Area Council chairmen’s constant and flagrant discard for agreements reached by both parties very worrisome and distasteful.

As the teachers’ union, the labour movement and other unions and organisations in solidarity with the plight of teachers gear up to shut down Abuja if nothing positive comes from the FCT authorities, the union condemned what it described as the systematic impunity of the Area Council chairmen which has continued to go on unchecked.

Piqued by the ongoing back and forth attitude, and blame game between the Area Council Chairmen and the FCT authorities, the teacher, however, expressed dismay about the whole issue, saying that “because of this we have found ourselves in a serious dilemma and mess.”

“Ironically, it does not seem like this face-off will end anytime soon because nobody wants to take up the responsibility for the payment of our salary arrears and other entitlements; something we had worked for shouting and screaming in the classrooms,” she added. According to her, the Area Council Chairmen seemed not to be concerned or bothered that the pupils have been at home for over three months now due to their “incompetence, corruption, insensitivity, and blame game.”

Worried by the impact of the crisis on the children’s future, a concerned resident, Sila Gwangmije, has lamented what he described as the untoward persistent strikes by teachers in the FCT for the past few years, which according to him, would definitely take a negative toll on the academic quality and learning outcomes of the pupils.

Though he has no child in public schools as all his children attend private schools, he lamented that the crisis is a time bomb, and a precarious situation that seemed not to have an end in sight. He said: “The level of economic hardship in the country and increase in school fees when this administration came into power forced many parents to take the difficult decision of withdrawing their children from private to public schools.

“Such decisions would only have been tales of regrets and disappointment for those parents now, going by the current dilemma in government-owned schools. “The consequences of these incessant strikes might not be felt now, but I hope that the FCT authorities and the Minister, in particular, are aware that they are breeding future catastrophe.

“When you deny children ravaging in poverty the opportunity to go to school to learn and become better products of an ill-society, like Nigeria, we will surely end up breeding future illiterate population of touts and riff-raffs, drug addicts and Yahoo boys and girls, kidnappers and armed robbers, prostitutes and bullies all over FCT and the country in general.

“We have keenly watched the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in the last few weeks as he is commissioning one new project or the other all over the place. Indeed, we commend him for the face-lift, infrastructural upgrade of the Federal Capital Territory, but we must not toy with the education of our children so that they do not become a disaster waiting to happen to the country in the nearest future.

Also, another resident, Kabiru Ali, whose one of his neighbours has three children in one of the public primary schools in Kuje, however, bemoaned the situation, saying: “We are all praying that the authorities and everyone concerned and involved in the face-off to come to their right senses and resolve this issue once and for all.” He said angrily: “Education is important, but why are they so comfortable seeing these children at home all these months?

The question I have been asking myself is that would they (pupils) repeat the class or is this their own long holiday if this crisis is not resolved now and allowed to linger? “It is high time that President Tinubu should intervene, he cannot claim he is not aware that FCT primary schools are not in session due to the teachers’ strike and that the children are at home for this long.

“He has been following the Minister (Wike) to commission projects. But again, why can’t you people (journalists) ask the President questions about this ongoing indefinite teachers’ strike for which you are here disturbing us.”

Only recently, the What About Us Movement, supported by ActionAid Nigeria’s Local Rights Programme (LRP) led by its National Coordinator, Mr Yusuf Shuaibu, appealed to the concerned authorities to address the teachers’ demands.

The Movement called on all relevant stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education, Area Councils, and the FCTA to act decisively towards finding a lasting solution and end the strike, reopen the schools, and restore dignity to the teaching profession.

Protest

Meanwhile, several negotiations between the FCT administration, the teachers’ union and the Area Councils to resolve the lingering crisis have failed to yield any positive or meaningful result. At a briefing in April, the Area Councils had appealed to the aggrieved teachers to sheathe their swords and return to the classrooms, but the teachers are insisting on their demands, and that any short of that would only prolong the strike.

Now, in absolute solidarity with the striking teachers, the FCT chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has begun mobilisation of its members and other unions for a mass protest that will shut down the entire FCT on or before 3rd of July should the government fail to resolve the industrial dispute by meeting the teachers’ demands without further delay.

Consequently, out of respect to allow President Tinubu conclude the commissioning of new projects in the FCT with the Minister that is expected to end on July 3, the Chairman of FCT NLC, Stephen Knabayi, has insisted that after that date, the union would no longer hold back deliberately from proceeding on the mass protest.

Meanwhile, the decision to embark in the solidarity protest, according to Knabayi, followed the resolution of the executives of the Joint Unions of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and the National Association of Health Workers Union (NAHWU), which was recently held at the Labour House, Abuja. “The FCTA’s refusal to act on our letters and demands served them on April 24, 2025, was noted with displeasure.

Likewise, the FCTA has not acted on another letter dated May 16, 2025,” the unions stated. According to them, the next few days would tell how determined is the Minister to make his promises effective so as to return both the teachers and students in public primary schools in the FCT to their classrooms.

Minister

While reacting to questions over his administration’s inability to address the situation during one of his infrastructural tours of the FCT, the Minister, Nyesom Wike claimed that he had approved payment to meet the teachers’ demands.

“The Area Council Chairmen, after I had approved funds to be sent to them in order to be able to pay the teachers and restore normalcy to the primary school system, they were still unable to do that,” he lamented.

However, the Minister, it was learnt, had sometime in May this year, had also declared that he would withhold 10 per cent of the statutory allocation to the Area Councils due to the delay in payment of National Minimum Wage to the primary school teachers in the FCT.

“The money has been released to you as allowed, yet you are depriving the people of their wages, and then you want me to fold my arms and allow our children to be at home because you want to have local government autonomy? No,” the Minister was quoted as saying.

Expressing displeasure and criticising the Chairmen of the Area Councils for their failure to meet the teachers’ demands, Wike had also on May 29, asked the House of Representatives Committee on FCT Area Council and Ancillary Matters to be actively involved in resolving the prolonged strike in order to allow the pupils return to school.

Taking a further swipe at the various National Assembly Committees on Area Councils in the territory to focus more on the activities of the council chairmen and ensure that they do not violate their social contract with the people, Wike described the ongoing crisis as sabotage.

“This is a democracy and one thing you must realise is that denying people education is like trying to say that you are causing or unleashing a coup on the country or on FCT,” he said.

Regrettably, about one month after the Minister’s call on the legislators, as well as the claim of payment and 10 per cent dedication from statutory allocations, the situation has not changed for the better.