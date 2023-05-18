No end in sight to LP’s leadership crisis

There appears to be no end in sight to the crisis rocking the Labour Party at the national level as the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the party seems to be bent on having its pound of flesh on the embattled National Chairman, Julius Abure and his loyalists. The Apapa-led faction has deployed all forms of tactics to impose itself as the authentic leadership of the party. The faction has held a parallel Nation- al Executive Council (NEC) meeting, parallel screening of governorship aspirants and parallel primaries in three states – Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states. The latest move by the group was a statement issued on May 12, by Apapa, directing the party’s lawyers at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) sitting in Abuja to report directly to him. He insisted that he is now in charge of the party because a court affirmed his position as the acting chairman.

He also directed the party’s legal representatives to meet with him, so as to brief him within 48 hours. He said: “I am so pleased that justice has taken place today because under normal circumstances, we will begin to doubt but today, we’re happy that the judge has acted broadly and reasonably. “There’s no doubt that I am now in charge. It has now been confirmed by the court that I have the right to be in charge until another order is taken place. As of today, I am the acting chairman of the party and anybody who parades himself apart from me is acting illegally. And I want to tell the whole world that the real suit will start when the issues of forgery, conspiracy and so on and so forth will commence and from there, we will know if actu- ally that offence has been committed or not.

“I want to use this opportunity once again to tell the whole world that the tribunal that is going on, I want to invite all the lawyers that are representing the Labour Party that they should come for briefing. They should come and give me an update about what is happening in that tribunal within the next 48 hours because right now, I am the person in the driver’s seat. And I am fully in charge. I am giving this opportunity for them to know that as the acting national chairman of the party, this is the order.” Besides this, the faction has also called for an investigation into the presidential candidate of the par- ty, Peter Obi and other individu- als who are allegedly working to prevent the inauguration of Pres- ident-elect, Bola Tinubu on May 29. The National Publicity Secretary of the faction, Abayomi Arabambi, said Obi and others who are trying to stop Tinubu’s inauguration are engaging in activities that are anti- democratic and should be held ac- countable.

Arabambi said: “If anyone calls for an interim administration, including Peter Obi, they should be arrested by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba-Alkali. Nobody is above the law. You cannot seek to plunge Nigeria into war and also say you want to rule that country. We, in the Labour Party, are saying a capital ‘NO’ to such an evil call by Peter Obi that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should not be sworn in come May 29.

“Henceforth, anyone calling for the establishment of an interim administration and threatening fire and brim- stone and conducting themselves in a way that is likely to cause a breach of peace should be arrested.” But the Abure-led faction has con- tinued to allege that the opposition has infiltrated the party using some of its members to undermine the party’s petition at the election petition tribunal, specifically, the petition brought before the court by its presidential candidate, Peter Obi. It also accused Apapa and his team of selling out to the opposition. The acting National Publicity Sec- retary of the party, Mr. Obiora Ifoh, who said that the intention of the breakaway faction of the Labour Party led by the suspended dep- uty national chairman, Apapa, continues to manifest, averred: “Our legal team was confronted by the stark revelation that these men have advanced their plot by approaching all the tribunals where our numerous candidates lodged their election petitions arising from the recently held general election.”

He added: “Alongside Lamidi Apapa on the plot to frustrate Labour Party’s destined victory in the tribunals and also to de- rail the fledgling democracy are some of the suspended members, including Samuel Akingbade, Gbenga Daramola, Anslem Eragbe and Abayomi Arabambi, erstwhile national legal adviser, national finan- cial secretary, national youth leader and national publicity secretary, respectively, amongst others. “Their actions show that they are working against the party and that they are working to destroy the party. If they claim that they have a prob- lem with the national leadership of the party, will they also claim that they have a problem with the candidates of the party? What offence has the candi- dates of the party committed that they are now moving around to withdraw their matters from the tribunal?

“The leadership of Labour Party is, therefore, calling on the tribunals to disregard any letter emanating from our suspended National Legal Adviser, Samuel Akingbade, to the effect that all our cases are to be withdrawn. We are also calling on the presidential election tribunal to disregard such letters from these ex-officials of our party asking for the withdrawal of Peter Obi’s petition. “We also call on the Police, DSS and EFCC to quickly apprehend and question these agents of destruction before they succeed in igniting the nation,” the statement said, adding that shortly after the general elec- tion, the party had written to all the relevant bodies, including the INEC, of its intention to hold its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting line with the provisions of the law. It also informed the DSS and Police of that intention.

“All stakeholders, including the state chairmen and their secretaries, zonal officers, owners and trustees of the party, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), some elected members of the party as well as the leader and presidential candidate amongst others met in Asaba on April 18, where I was elected as the National Publicity Secretary due to the vacancy that occurred after the expulsion of the former National Publicity Secretary in line with the powers conferred on it. “Article 14(2) b Section XIV of Labour Party’s Constitution on the powers and function of the NEC states: ‘to fill vacancies in the Na- tional Working Committee (NWC) as they may occur from time to time in between national convention.’ Also, Section XV states: ‘To take disciplin- ary action against any member or organ of the party as it may seem fit in the interest of the party.’ The statement noted that all relevant gov- ernment agencies, including NEC, were present and he was unanimously elected.

“It is even ludicrous that an impos- ter who committed a crime and forged signatures upon which he has been suspended over six months ago, and for him to turn around to be calling people imposter, I wonder who the imposter here is.” As the supremacy battle in the par- ty started with a court order, which restrained Abure from parading him- self as the national chairman of the party. Apart from Abure, the court also restrained three other officials of the party over alleged forgery. The presiding Judge, Justice Hamza Muazu, also ordered that the originating processes of the court be served on the restrained officials – Abure, the National Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim; the National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara; and the Na- tional Organising Secretary, Clement Ojukwu. The judge held that the ex parte application for an interim injunction restraining the four officials by aggrieved members of the LP before the court has merit and granted the same. The order followed a suit chal- lenging Abure and his co-defendants’ continued stay in office. Justice Ham- za Muazu also fixed May 12 to decide on whether or not to lift the suspen- sion order placed on Abure and others from parading themselves as officers of the party. The court had upon an ex parte application on April 5, restrained Abure, Alhaji Farouk Ibrahim (National Sec- retary); Oluchi Opara (National Treasurer); and Clement Ojukwu (National Organising Secretary), from further parading themselves as party officials. Similarly, on Monday, April 17, Justice Muazu declined a request to vacate the interim order restraining Abure, Ibrahim, Opara and Ojukwu from further parading themselves as national officers of the Labour Party. At the resumed hearing of the suit on April 17, Abure and his co-defendants in their preliminary objections had maintained that the suit borders on leadership crisis, which they argued, is an internal affair of the party. Arguing through their counsel, Ben Nwosu, the defendants insisted that the issue being an internal affair of the party, cannot be adjudicated upon by any court.

It was the argument of the defendants that the suit was in- competent and that the court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the matter. On their part, the eight claimants represented by George Ibrahim, asked the court to dismiss the defendants’ preliminary objection and grant their reliefs accordingly for being meritori- ous. Ibrahim told the court that the Claimants have also filed contempt proceedings against Abure, his co- defendants and the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress for allegedly acting in breach of an existing order of the court. He informed the court that in spite of the subsisting interim order, the de- fendants went ahead and held an ex- ecutive council meeting. After taking arguments from counsel involved in the matter, Justice Muazu fixed May 12 to rule on the preliminary objec- tions which is to determine whether the suspension order would continue against Abure or not. Following the court order on April 5, seven members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on April 6, announced the re- placement of the suspended chairman of the party, Abure with the National Vice-Chairman (South), Apapa as the acting chairman of the party. Speaking after an emergency meeting held at the party’s National Secre- tariat in Abuja, Apapa said the NWC members acted on the judgement of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court which restrained Julius Abure from parading himself as the National Chairman of the party. Apapa said he would vacate office as soon as the court va- cates its initial order.

But the crisis seems to have taken another dimension despite calls and ad- vice by interested parties on the warring factions to shield the sword now to resolve the crisis as events in days/weeks ahead may likely get messier. Following these controver- sies, many leaders of the party, including Obi faulted the deci- sion of Apapa and his faction to hijack the leadership of the party. Speaking after Labour Party’s NEC meeting in Asaba, Delta State, Obi insisted that Abure, remains his chairman. The Director General of La- bour Party Presidential Cam- paign Council, Akin Osuntokun, who also spoke on the issue, pinned the judiciary to the cri- sis currently rocking the opposi- tion party. He said the judgment by Justice Hamza Muazu of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court ordering LP’s National Chairman, Julius Abure and others to stop parading themselves as officers engendered the infighting. He maintained that the judge had the option of retaining the chairman, while the case goes on.

His words: “There was a judge here, who in his discretion, said Abure, who has been chairman from the primaries of the presidential candidate, for the governorship, candidates for the National Assembly and State of Assemblies, should no longer parade himself as chairman, what do you make of that? “Look at who and who brought the case to him? The judge is a Nigerian. He should have made a more logical position at his discretion. Does it mean that if a clerk brings a matter to the court against the Labour Party, he would pass judgment based on that?” The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), which also joined the fray, stormed the national headquarters of the Labour Party in Abuja on April 17 to show solidarity with Abure. Addressing workers and journal- ists who accompanied them to the party office, NLC President, Joe Ajae- ro, said labour movement will resist any plot to derail the party, especially now that it was enjoying wide accep- tance by Nigerians. He said: “Today, we say enough is enough. Never again will any human being enter here under any guise, under any order. Even if we lose our leadership, we have to meet as trustees of this party to decide the next line of action. For anybody to illegally declare himself either as chairman, sec- retary or anything, we urge all workers anywhere in the country, where you see such people, arrest them and bring them to us.

“The hour has come. The Bible says, ‘From the days of John the Baptist the kingdom of God suffereth violence. And violence ta- keth by force. Now we have come to take our party, we have come to establish our party. As the fastest- growing party, you can see that envy and jealousy are crippling in. The people that are pioneering this to sabotage us let’s announce here that we know your fathers. “If you continue this way, we will go after your fathers. We leave it here until we finish our pri- vate discussion. Let it be known to the whole world that the NLC fathered LP and we will not abandon our child. For some time now, we have not been visiting our house we decided to visit our house this afternoon after getting some information that there are some rodents trying to move into our house and we have come with some insecticide to fumigate the house from any rodents that is illegally trying to enter our property. “So, that is why we are here, inci- dentally, we didn’t see any rodents but we will comb around and see whether there are any.

oThe Labour Party is a child of circumstances. It began when we lost almost all confidence in the existing political parties. And we felt that the Labour Party will be the ideal political party that will represent our ideological persuasions. On the other hand, that was why the Labour Party was formed, for anybody or group to think that they can sabotage or derail our ideological move; we will resist them with the last drop of our blood.” Similarly, the Anambra State Executive Council of the Labour Party, led by Chief Ugochukwu Emeh, threw its weight behind the Abure-led national executive. He also expressed support for the party’s presidential standard-bearer, Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, in their ongoing legal battle at the tribunal. Speaking after a meeting in Awka, Emeh backed by members of the State Executive Committee read out their resolutions dissociating the state from Apapa. The communiqué read in part: “At the conclusion of the meeting of the Anambra State Executive Council of the Labour Party, the Local Gov- ernment Chairmen/Secretaries, the National/State Assemblies-elect on the platform of the party resolved that a vote of confidence is hereby passed on the national leadership of LP led by the National Chairman of our great party, Julius Abure; the National Secretary; Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim; the National Or- ganizing Secretary-Chief Clement Ojukwu; and the Treasurer.

“The vote passed on the national leadership was with regards to the sterling performance they have ren- dered to the party in their various capacities as national officers and leaders of the party. We also resolved that Lamidi Apapa and his group’s attempt to factionalize the leadership of LP is an attempt in futility and an unwarranted meddlesomeness that should not be allowed at all. “We, therefore, urge Apapa and his co-travellers to retrace their steps so that history will be kind to them. We, therefore, stand with the na- tional leadership of Mr Julius Abure and his executive. We also stand with and give unflinching support to our presidential flag bearer, Mr. Peter Obi in his efforts to recover his mandate at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal. He has our full backing and support.” With off-season governorship elec- tions coming up in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states later in the year, it is yet to be seen how the party will resolve its crisis before then.