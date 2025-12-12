No Election Held On Dec 11 In Ogun NUJ

There was a mild drama at Iwe-Irohin, the Headquarters of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Council when members of the Union registered their grievances and displeasure over the non-compliance with the provisions of the Constitution and Electoral Guidelines.

The election, which was scheduled by the Abiodun Taiwo-led Credentials Committee to hold between the hours of 7am and 10am on December 11 was not held within the scheduled time.

Meanwhile, the List of Voters posted revealed gross irregularies as members were deliberately omitted and many of those listed as either Associate Members or people who are not known to the NUJ Constitution.

Recall that the outgoing Chairman who is reconnecting ought to have been disqualified, having failed to fulfil Article 6, Section 7f. While nominators were Associate members and non-qualified member of NUJ.

This also affects other members of outgoing Executive members. While bonafide candidates and members were disqualified from participating in the ElElection.