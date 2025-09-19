No Ebola, Marburg Viruses In Abuja – NCDC

…strengthens surveillance against hemorrhagic fevers

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has urged Nigerians to remain calm, as it assured the public that the two recent suspected cases of viral hemorrhagic fever in Abuja tested negative for both Ebola and Marburg viruses.

The Director-General of NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, in a public health advisory issued on Friday, said samples were currently being tested from the patients for other possible causes, including Lassa fever and Dengue fever.

Idris, who commended the “Responsible action” of the traveller who returned from Kigali and promptly reported to a hospital in Abuja after feeling unwell, noted that with the vigilance of clinicians at Nisa Premier Hospital, a swift response that minimised potential risk to the public was immediately triggered.

He said: “We salute the traveller who responsibly sought care early, the private hospital that responded swiftly, and the health workers and institutions who collaborated with NCDC.”

The advisory highlighted that Nigeria’s preparedness system was promptly activated, with contributions from the FCT Epidemiology and Rapid Response Teams, Port Health Services, the National Reference Laboratory, airline and immigration partners, among others.

According to the NCDC, a dynamic risk assessment has been conducted following reports of Ebola in other countries. Surveillance at points of entry has been strengthened, isolation facilities placed on alert, and critical infection-prevention supplies prepositioned nationwide

The agency added that reference laboratories were on standby for rapid testing while public-health teams remain ready to conduct contact tracing if necessary. Efforts were also underway to strengthen readiness across all 36 states and the FCT, including simulation exercises, upgrading of isolation facilities, and refresher infection-prevention training for health workers

NCDC urged state governments to ensure functional isolation centres and support disease surveillance officers. Healthcare workers, especially in private hospitals, were reminded to maintain strict infection-prevention measures and report unusual cases promptly through established surveillance channels.

While cautioning against the spread of unverified information which fuels fear and undermines response efforts, the Agency advised Nigerians to practice good hand hygiene, avoid contact with symptomatic individuals, minimise animal-to-human risks, and seek medical help immediately if they develop symptoms after travelling from affected countries.

“The vigilance of one clinician, the responsibility of one patient, and the cooperation of all stakeholders can protect millions,” the NCDC stated.