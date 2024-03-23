No Divisions In CIPMN – Registrar

The Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN), has denied divisions within the establishment. The Council, which is under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, had its new board inaugurated last year. Registrar of the institute, Mr. Henry Mbadiwe, made the clarification in Abuja, stating that inauguration of its new governing Council was the climax of the reforms embarked upon by President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2022, whom he said dissolved previous governing council of the Institute and appointed a Sole Administrator for the Institute’s re- form.

To this end, the Council said there is no division in CIPMN as there is only one legally – constituted Institute recognised by the Federal Government and supervised by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. However, Mr. Mbadiwe lamented that despite the dissolution of the former Council by President Buhari, the Institute’s activities have been hindered by court injunctions reportedly filed by Dr. Victoria Okoronkwo, the former chairman.

Her legal challenge stems from an alleged unfair dismissal from her previous office. These legal battles, characterised by continuous adjournments, Mbadiwe noted, have impeded the efficient execution of the Insti- tute’s tasks, hindering its potential growth. The Institute’s Registrar said that the process of amending the CIPMN Act had already begun. He also emphasised that the Ministry has officially recognised the Council, and CIPMN has held meetings with the Minister, who has pledged support for its activ- ities.