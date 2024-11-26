No Disparity In NNPC Ltd’s, NUPRC’s Crude Oil Production Figures

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said there is no discrepancy in its crude oil production figures and that supplied by the regulatory agency, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Company (NUPRC).

This was contained in a statement yesterday by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye. The company gave the clarification against the backdrop of reports in a section of the media that the 1.54 million barrels per day (mbpd) for September cited by the NUPRC was far below the 1.8mbpd for November cited by the NNPC Ltd. NNPC Ltd and the petroleum ministry had on November 14, 2024 announced that Nigeria had hit the 1.808 million bpd mark and was targeting to two million bpd.

But later, data from the NUPRC showed that the country’s production for September was 1.544mbpd while that of October was 1.538 million bpd.

But Soneye said the seeming disparity was as a result of the difference in the period of coverage in the reports. He said whereas the NNPC Ltd’s figure was the peak production for October 2024, the NUPRC’s figure was the average production for September 2024.

He said: “This fact was confirmed by the Chief Executive Officer of NUPRC, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, at the recent 42nd Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists.

Annual International Conference & Exhibition in Lagos where he disclosed that Nigeria’s crude oil output, including condensate, increased by 16.56 per cent to 1.8mbpd million in October 2024, from 1.54 million bpd in September 2024.

“The CEO of NUPRC who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Development & Production, Mr. Enorense Amadasu, was quoted as saying: “This represents an increase of 253,710, bpd to reach 1.8 million bpd in October, up from 1.54 million bpd in September 2024, representing 16.56 per cent month-on-month rise.”

Share

Please follow and like us: