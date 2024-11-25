No Disparity Between NNPCL, NUPRC’s Crude Oil Production Figures – Soneye

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said there is no discrepancy between its crude oil production figures and those

supplied by the regulatory agency, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Company (NUPRC).

This was contained in a statement by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye on Monday.

The company gave the clarification against the backdrop of reports in a section of the media that the 1.54 million barrels per day (mbpd) for September cited by the NUPRC was far below the 1.8mbpd for November cited by the NNPC Ltd.

Soneye said the seeming disparity is a result of the difference in the period of coverage in the reports.

He said whereas the NNPC Ltd’s figure was the peak production for October 2024, the NUPRC’s figure was the average production for September

2024.

He said: “This fact was confirmed by the Chief Executive Officer of NUPRC, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, at the recent 42nd Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists

Annual International Conference & Exhibition in Lagos where he disclosed that Nigeria’s crude oil output, including condensate, increased by 16.56 per cent to 1.8mbpd million in October 2024, from 1.54 million bpd in September 2024.

“The CEO of NUPRC who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Development & Production, Mr Enorense Amadasu, was quoted as saying: “This represents an increase of 253,710, bpd to reach 1.8 million bpd in October, up from 1.54 million bpd in September 2024, representing 16.56 per cent month-on-month rise.”

Soneye added that the NUPRC also confirmed at the NAPE event that the 1.8mbpd feat pushed Nigeria’s production beyond the 1.5mbpd quota of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

“There is, therefore, no disparity or discrepancy in the production figures by NNPC Ltd and the regulator.

“NNPC Ltd is working closely with relevant stakeholders to boost production to 2mbpd and above by the end of 2024.”

