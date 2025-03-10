No Discrimination Against Women In Senate – Ogunlewe

Share

Adeeseye Ogunlewe, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Senator who represented Lagos East Senatorial District, has revealed that the Nigerian Senate does not mistreat women.

Speaking in an interview with Arise News on Monday, Ogunlewe recalled that during his time in the Senate, female lawmakers, including former Cross River Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, were treated as senators, not as women.

“The female senators did not look at themselves as if they were inferior to men. If you even mention that Ita-Giwa is a woman, the response you are going to get will make you ashamed of yourself because they will stand up to you,” he said.

Addressing allegations of sexual harassment, Ogunlewe said that Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s beauty might be attracting more attention from male colleagues.

“So, but the beauty of distinguished Senator Natasha is a problem to her. You know, men, when somebody who is pretty passes by you, your attitude will change. You can smile, you can wink, but you may not talk to her. But her beauty is a problem. There is no doubt about that,” he said.

He added that it is natural for men to notice beautiful women, even if they do not approach or speak to them.

