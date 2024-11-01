No Directive To Revoke Living Faith Church’s Airstrip License – Keyamo

Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has clarified that the House of Representatives did not request him to revoke the airstrip license for Bishop David Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church or those of other private individuals.

Keyamo made this known on Friday in a statement on his X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier reports had claimed that the House of Representatives called on the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to halt the issuance of airstrip licenses to private individuals and organizations and to revoke existing licenses, including those granted to Living Faith Church, as a measure to safeguard national security.

Reacting to the development, Keyamo said: “I think this is not correct. The House of Reps. as a body did not call on the Minister to revoke the license of any private airstrip.

“I think what happened is that someone moved a motion in that regard and it was unanimously referred to the Aviation Committee to look into it.

“Whilst the intention of the Hon. Member who moved it is very patriotic, it was based on a complete lack of knowledge of the aviation sector.

“By the time we explain to them how private air strips work and the processes they undergo by our agencies before the final approval, they will be satisfied.

“The responsibility of the owners of private air strips is just to build the runway and terminal building. But after they build the control tower in particular, it is completely handed over to the Federal Government through NAMA (Nigerian Airspace Management Agency) which is in complete control of the entire airspace in Nigeria.

“An MoU is usually signed with NAMA in this regard before the airstrip is approved for operations.

“It is NAMA that provides the Air Traffic Controllers and Engineers in ALL AIRPORTS and AIRSTRIPS IN NIGERIA. And the privates air strip owners pay the Federal Government handsomely for these services.

“No object flies into Nigeria without the prior clearance by NAMA and without filing a clear flight plan, eg, where it is taking off from and where it intends to land.

“And I have recently directed that all aircraft coming into the country MUST first land at our international airports where they would be properly processed and checked before they make their local flights into whatever airport or airstrip they intend to go.

“So, it is COMPLETELY AND TOTALLY impossible for any private airstrip owner to just jump on an aircraft and fly in and out of the country through that facility.

“The Federal Government does not permit that. You will not be cleared for take off or landing without prior request and authorisation.

“I thank the Member for his patriotism, but I wish he contacted us first to explain to him before rushing to move such a motion.

“I attach herewith for public consumption the NAMA Act that gives exclusive control of the Nigerian airspace to the Federal Government through NAMA”.

