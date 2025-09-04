No Directive, Policy To Alter CNG Pump Price – PiCNG

The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PiCNG) has dismissed reports suggesting that the Federal Government has removed subsidy or increased the pump price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, PiCNG’s Brands and Corporate Communications Manager, Matilda Johnson, described the reports as “false and misleading.”

She clarified: “This is incorrect. For absolute clarity: while pricing matters fall under the purview of the appropriate regulatory agencies, no directive or policy has been issued by the Federal Government to alter CNG pump prices.”

Johnson stressed that PiCNG’s mandate, as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is to catalyze the development of the CNG mobility market and ensure nationwide adoption of a cheaper, cleaner, and more sustainable alternative to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel.

According to her, collaboration with relevant government agencies has driven remarkable growth in the sector, attracting nearly $1 billion in private sector investment—an indication of strong market confidence.

She emphasized that recent pump price adjustments announced by certain operators were strictly private-sector decisions and not a result of any government directive or policy.

“The Federal Government assures Nigerians that CNG will always remain significantly cheaper, cleaner, and more affordable than PMS and diesel. Our focus remains on deepening CNG penetration nationwide and encouraging broader private sector participation to ensure availability and affordability for all,” Johnson added.