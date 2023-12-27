No crisis rocking NGF, Secretariat – Official

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) says no crisis is rocking the forum or its secretariat. The secretariat said this in a statement issued by its Director, Legal, Mr. Chijioke Chuku, for the management of the forum, in Abuja on Monday. Chuku was reacting to allegations raised by the NGF former Director of Media and Public Affairs, Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo.

He described the allegations as baseless, inflammatory, misguided allegations and character assassination. He said the allegations made in the publication and credited to Bello-Barkindo were already being investigated by the Police and also a subject matter of a suit pending before a court of law. “Hence as a law-abiding organisation, we shall cooperate fully with the Police in their investigation and ensure the prosecution of any individual that is behind this unwarranted attack. “We want to assure our concerned friends and development partners who have been waiting anxiously for our comments, that there is no substance whatsoever in the allegations contained in the publication.”