No Credible Alternative To Tinubu In 2027 – Orji Kalu

Former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has asserted that there will be no credible alternative candidate to President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Orji Kalu stated this while speaking to newsmen in his Neya Camp country home, Igbere, saying he is confident that the president would win the election in a landslide in the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator for Abia North Senatorial District said, “I can tell you in all honesty that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the election without any hindrance.”

He went further to say that the APC is also poised to take over the state from the Labour Party administration, which he alleged had failed to deliver its campaign pledges.

Speaking on his third-term bid for the Red Chamber, Kalu, who served the state from 1999 to 2007, said his chances are very bright because his achievements as a legislator speak for him.

“I can proudly beat my chest and say that not up to 20 senators out of 109 of us have done what I have done. It is for this reason, among others, that I want to go back,” he said.

He expressed sadness over the recent reaction by the state government to his comment that the APC would take over the state during the election, describing it as unfortunate.

Reacting to a suggestion that the APC is factionalised in the state, the chairman of the Senate Committee on South East Development Commission dismissed it with emphasis, “Abia APC is one”