No Creativity In Eagles, I’ll Struggle To Score In This Team, Aiyegbeni Blasts

Retired Nigerian striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has said even he would struggle to score goals if he played in the present Super Eagles, saying the acute dearth of creative midfielders is affecting the national team.

The former Everton of England star lamented that there are too many defen- sive-minded midfielders and not enough players who can create chances for the strikers. “We’re just a little bit short in the midfield,” Aiyegbeni said. “We don’t have a creative midfielder who can pass the ball to the strikers.”

“Look at the way we scored goals in the national team in our days, it was different. We had players like Sunday Oliseh, Jay-Jay Okocha, and Finidi George. But now, we don’t have that. We have too many defensive midfielders.”

“Even I, if I played in this generation, I would find it difficult to score goals because there is no creative midfielder to supply passes. “The only one we have is Alex Iwobi. He works hard, runs for 120 minutes, helps the defence, and does a great job, but he is not the kind of creative midfielder who can consistently set up the strikers,” he added.