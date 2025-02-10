No Court Order Stopping LG Election – OSSIEC Chairman

Share

The Chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), Hashim Abioye has confirmed that the Local Government election will hold as scheduled on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

According to the commission chairman, “There is no order of any court stopping the conduct of the election already scheduled by the Commission to hold on 22nd February 2025.”

Abioye who disclosed this on Monday at the commission head office in Osogbo, Osun State Capital, said that there is no order of any court reinstating local government officials to the office in the State.

The commission declared that the thirty (30) Local Government Areas in Osun State remain vacant till date.

He noted that the commission is ready to conduct a free, fair and credible local government election, urging the general public to remain calm and all political parties to go about their peaceful campaigns as they are counting down to 22nd February 2025.

He said, “Today the Court of Appeal struck out the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge the conduct of the Osun State local government election in 2022.

“The Appellate Court reasoned that the suit was filed before the Notice of election was issued by the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC). It must be noted that it was during the pendency of the said suit before the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo in FHC/OS/CS/94/2022 that the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) Law 2022 was enacted and the notice of election was issued.

“The Claimant in the case amended the originating summons to bring the suit in line with the developments which occurred during the pendency of the suit. The Federal High Court delivered its judgment in the suit on the 25th of November 2022, nullifying the election and sacking the purported elected officials.

“The affected political party All Progressive Congress (APC) and their purported candidates for the election appealed the judgment, and today the Court of Appeal delivered a judgment in the appeal striking out the suit for being speculative. No more to that at the Court of Appeal.

“However, by another judgment of the Federal High Court in suit No.: APP .v. INEC & ORS, the Federal High Court in a judgment delivered on 30th November 2022 nullified the election and sacked the purported elected officials.

“The All Progressive Congress (APC), Allied People Movement (APM) and 1 other person appealed the judgment but later abandoned the appeal and the same was dismissed by the Court of Appeal on the 13th of January 2025.

“In particular, there is no Order of any Court stopping the conduct of the election already scheduled by the Commission to hold on 22nd February 2025.”

