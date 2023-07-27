No Coup Must Survive Under Your Watch As ECOWAS Chairman, Oluwo Tells Tinubu

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to mobilize and thwart the coup against President Mohamed Bazoum of the Niger Republic.

He asked President Tinubu to use his position as ECOWAS Chairman to avert military government and return the state back to the civilian system.

It would be recalled that President Ahmed Tinubu was appointed as ECOWAS Chairman a few weeks ago at the 63rd ordinary session of the regional union held at Bissau, the capital of Guinea Bissau.

Oba Akanbi further suggested the harmonisation of African military forces to ensure the Niger coup didn’t survive. He noted such will strengthen Africa’s democracy and return sanity to civilian government in Africa.

A statement released to journalists by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, further reads “Democracy in Africa has to be strengthened through promotion of a democratic system of government devoid of military incursion and interference.

“I’m calling on President Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria to use his position as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to thwart the ongoing military taking over of the country’s affairs from the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic”

“The call becomes necessary on Tinubu on two premises- being the ECOWAS chairman and President of Nigeria adjudged to be the giant of Africa. No Coup must survive under your watch as ECOWAS chairman. External authorities and forces have to be mobilized to grow African democracy and ensure sanity”

“Defending democracy is the primary task of ECOWAS authority. I’m convinced Tinubu will lead the body constructively by fortifying the system in favour of democracy. Democracy will survive in Africa”

“President Tinubu should harmonize forces to win the war against democracy. He must show strength and prove himself beyond expectation in his new office as ECOWAS boss”