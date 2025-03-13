No Country Can Handle Insecurity Challenges Alone – Matawalle

Share

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, on Wednesday, said the West African sub-region requires collective efforts from all affected countries to address security challenges.

Matawalle made this remark at the Gala Night for the 43rd Ordinary Meeting of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff in Abuja.

Speaking at the high-powered event, Matawalle expressed Nigeria’s appreciation to the ECOWAS military chiefs for their dedication to the shared vision of peace, unity, and regional development.

According to him, Nigeria remained steadfast in its commitment to the ideals of ECOWAS and the operationalisation of regional security.

He said, “Over the years, our region has faced involving security challenges, from terrorism and insurgency to maritime insecurity and transnational crime.

“Yet, through our collective resolve and cooperation, we have made significant strides in tackling those threats.

“Your effort is instrumental to our dedication to strengthening military collaboration, intelligence sharing and capacity building to safeguard our nation and people.”

The minister said that Nigeria remained steadfast in its commitment to the ideals of ECOWAS and the operationalisation of regional security.

He added, “Furthermore, no single nation can address these challenges alone.

“And tonight’s gathering is a testament to the enduring spirit of partnership that binds us together.

Let us renew our determination to uphold the values of professionalism, resilience, and unity in our collective defence effort.

In conclusion, he said, “Together, we shall continue to build a safer and more prosperous West Africa.”

