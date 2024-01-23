‘No Corps Member Was Killed In Ogun’ – NYSC Coordinator

The Ogun State coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Nasamu Olayinka Diana, has denied the reports that a member of the corps serving in the state was killed and his corpse dumped in a bush.

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that the body of a yet-to-identified corps member was discovered in the bush around the Kadesh area of Ogijo, Sagamu, Ogun state.

According to the reports, the residents of the area discovered the corpse of the deceased dumped in the bush and reported it to the police.

But, reacting to the reports, Nasamu insisted that the abandoned corpse was not a member of the NYSC in the state.

She described the reports as untrue, adding that investigations by the police had revealed that the deceased was a mason and not a corps member.

“The person that they found his corpse in Ogijo bush was not a corps member, he was a bricklayer. You cannot say someone is a corps member without verifying his corps number, his place of primary assignment and there was nothing identifying him as a corps member.

“We went to the commissioner of police who also confirmed that the deceased was not a corps member.

“When a corps member dies and you are writing about it, you have to be precise because they have unique identification numbers, that is their code numbers and that was not in the report.

“I don’t know how the report came about, but the person whose corpse was abandoned was not a corps member, but a bricklayer”, Nasamu insisted.

Nasamu disclosed that 19,970 corps members are serving across the 20 local government areas of the state.