No compromise on $800m conditional cash transfer – NSIPA boss

The National Coordinator, National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Hajiya Halima Shehu, has reaffirmed its resolve to ensure accountability and transparency in the implementation of the $800 million World Bank Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme.

Shehu gave the assurance at a news conference in Abuja on Sunday, while giving update on the role of the NSIPA in poverty alleviation under President Bola Tibubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.

She said the programme was designed for the poorest Nigerians across the country, the Almajiri, and out-of-school children under the National Home-Grown School Feeding.

According to her, it is a fully funded project by the World Bank, adding that the project was currently working with $800 million.

Shehu said beneficiaries are being captured through a National Social Register sourced from the social registers of the 36 states and the FCT.