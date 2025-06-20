No Club In Europe Can Sign Osimhen, Figo Tells Eagles Striker To Consider Saudi Offer

Share

Football legend, Luis Figo, has told Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, to seriously consider a big-money offer from Saudi club Al Hilal.

According to Figo, even top European clubs like Real Madrid won’t be able to pay what it would take to sign the Napoli forward.

Figo, who once held the world record for the most expensive football transfer when he joined Real Madrid from Barcelona in 2000, made this statement during a TV interview in Spain.

He said the growing financial power of Saudi Arabian clubs has made it tough for even the biggest teams in Europe to compete. “Let’s be honest, no European team, not even Real Madrid, can afford what Osimhen is asking for right now,” Figo said.

“There is no need for Osimhen when you have Mbappe. Mbappe will once again be deployed at the far end. Osimhen can’t play while Mbappe is there. “Many clubs from Saudi Arabia want him. I think Osimhen should go to Al Hilal.

He’s got a good structure there and he can easily score 50 goals in a season. I don’t think he’s going to go to a team in Europe. No team, including Real Madrid, can give the numbers he wants.”

Osimhen has already rejected several approaches from Al Hilal, choosing instead to keep his options open. The Super Eagles striker, who helped Napoli win the Serie A title in the 2022/2023 season, is one of the most soughtafter forwards in the world.

Big European sides like Liverpool and Juventus have been linked with him, but nothing concrete has happened yet.

Share