No Child’ll Be Left Out In Tinubu’s Govt On Education –Minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof, Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, yesterday, said that no child would be left out in education in President Bola Tinubu’s government.

The minister stated this while launching the NHGSFP alternate education programme for out-of-school children in commemoration of the President’s second term in office.

The programme was launched to raise assistance for the Almajiri’s school feeding in Abuja. The minister speaking at the launch, said:

“It is with great honour and a deep sense of national duty that I welcome you all to this landmark occasion-the official launch of the Alternate Education Programme for Out-of-School Children, under the National HomeGrown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), one of the flagship initiatives of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) in commemoration of Mr President second year in office and Children’s day.”

Explaining further on the programme, he said: “The Alternate Education Programme is a strategic and compassionate response to one of the most critical educational and social development challenges of our time – the rising number of out-ofschool children.

It is our firm belief that every child, regardless of background, location, or social status, deserves the right to learn, to grow, and to dream.

“In furtherance of this goal, the NHGSFP – under the renewed mandate of NSIPA – has identified Karsana II, a nomadic settlement in the Federal Capital Territory, as the pilot site of this transformative initiative. “Over 150 children in this community remain outside the traditional school system.”

