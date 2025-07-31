No Cause For Alarm Over Anti-Nigeria Protests In Ghana – Odumegwu-Ojukwu

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has ruled out any forced exodus of Nigerians from Ghana and appealed for calm following recent street protests by some Ghanaians calling for the deportation of Nigerians from their country.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said there was no cause for alarm, noting that the viral video of placard-carrying protesters had generated anxiety among Nigerians.

Her assurance came after what she described as a “very constructive engagement” with her Ghanaian counterpart, during which she received firm assurances that Nigerians in Ghana were free to go about their daily activities without fear.

President Bola Tinubu had dispatched Odumegwu-Ojukwu to lead a special delegation to Ghana for a firsthand assessment of the situation. The Minister was accompanied by Ambassador Regina Ocheni, Director of the Africa Affairs Department; Ambassador Innocent Iwejuo, Director, Office of the Minister of State; and Mr. Ajuluchukwu Eze, Special Assistant (Administration) to the Minister.

Speaking at a joint press briefing with Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Ablakwa, in Accra, Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the Nigerian government and its people were deeply concerned about the protests demanding the exit of Nigerians from Ghana.

“Our delegation is here to help de-escalate tensions regarding the safety of Nigerians residing in Ghana,” she said. “We sincerely appreciate President John Dramani Mahama and his administration for the warm reception and the steps taken to manage the situation.”

She emphasized the longstanding partnership between Nigeria and Ghana, built on shared history and deep-rooted ties.

“These inciting videos and inflammatory rhetoric are capable of causing irreparable damage. They can inflame passions quickly, especially among young people who may not always consider the consequences of their actions, often putting innocent lives at risk,” she stated.

According to the Minister, Nigerians at home from the National Assembly to traditional institutions and ordinary citizens have expressed concern and simply want assurance that their compatriots in Ghana are safe and coexisting peacefully with their Ghanaian hosts.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also called for stronger efforts to foster mutual understanding between citizens of both nations. She stressed the need to institutionalize the Nigeria-Ghana Joint Commission to promote closer people-to-people engagement and sustained diplomatic dialogue.

In his remarks, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Ablakwa, said his ministry had been actively engaging leaders of the Nigerian community in Ghana and also sensitizing Ghanaian citizens to ensure peaceful coexistence.

While reaffirming Ghana’s commitment to protecting all residents, he urged foreigners to be law-abiding and avoid activities that could threaten public order.

Ablakwa acknowledged the long-standing brotherly relationship between both nations and emphasized that the viral protest videos did not reflect the reality on the ground. He disclosed that he had personally engaged with the Nigerian man accused of attempting to form a “kingdom” in Ghana, clarifying that there were no territorial ambitions involved.

He further recalled historical tensions such as the Aliens Repatriation Order in Ghana and Nigeria’s 1983 “Ghana Must Go” expulsions.

“We are conscious of our shared history. Many of our ethnic groups have common heritage and anthropological roots, we are essentially one people. But we must learn from the past and ensure that such dark chapters never repeat themselves,” Ablakwa said.

He appealed for maturity, compassion, and unity, adding: “Let us remember that Ghana is the headquarters of Pan-Africanism, and we must lead by example.”