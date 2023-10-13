No Casualty Recorded In Ijora Tanker Explosion – Lagos Fire Service Confirms

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service on Friday confirmed that there were no casualties recorded in the tanker explosion that occurred in the Ijora area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by Mrs Margaret Adeseye, the General Manager of the service and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a tanker explosion occurred on Thursday night on the bridge linking Ijora, Orile, and Costain areas of Lagos around 7: pm.

Speaking on the development, Mrs Adeseye noted that the fire had been successfully contained.

“The raging fire has been curtailed as the dampening of pockets of fire continues to allow for investigation to reveal the cause and the evacuation of the carcass to bring about normalcy.

“The incident affected 11 vehicles comprising of two tankers, one tipper truck, three trailers, three cars and two micro-mini busses,” she said.

“Mr Ibrahim Falinloye, the Southwest Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), reported that the tanker fire resulted in the destruction of 13 vehicles.

“These included two buses, two cars, a trailer loaded with sardines and detergents, one SUV, three flatbed trailers, two 20-foot containers, and two PMS tankers.

He added that 12 high-tension electric poles were destroyed in the incident.

The carcasses of the burnt vehicle are being evacuated by LASEMA.