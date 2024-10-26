No Casualties From Blue Line Fire Incidence – Akosile

Share

There were no casualties on Saturday when a fire outbreak occurred on a small section of the Lagos Blue Line track at a spot opposite NEPA Station by Eko Bridge inward Apogbon.

Gboyega Akosile, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday.

According to Akosile, the incidence occurred some minutes past 4 pm.

He urged Lagosians in “that axis can go about their business peacefully as the situation is under control while also allaying fears of the public.

He said, “A team of safety and emergency personnel and other first responders had completely put out the fire.

“Kindly await further details on operations of the train from @Lamataonline.”

